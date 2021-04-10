Thor: love and thunder is the fourth installment of the ‘God of thunder’ for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The direction will be in charge of Taika Waititi, who had already done the third part, demonstrating his ingenuity, creativity and love for the powerful character.

The filmmaker’s inevitable comedy will be one of the film’s greatest attractions, but also the surprising cast made up of Lady Sif, Nebula, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster as the new Goddess of Thunder and even Christian Bale being the villain Gorr, the god butcher.

There is no doubt that expectations are high, so the protagonist Chris Hemsworth is committed to giving the best version of the superhero. One of the biggest demands of the role is a physical condition that honors the Norse gods and the actor is aware of that.

Thor and Starlord will share adventures in phase 4 of the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

In an interview for The Telegraph, the Australian actor asserted that there is an aesthetic that he works for every day. “I’m probably stronger and fitter than in any of the previous Thor installments. Spending all this time at home has allowed me to explore different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with the right amount of weightlifting and bodybuilding exercises, getting the most out of them. “

“Training over 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a tough 12 hour day is a real routine. He is also incredibly rewarding, you have to see him as a professional athlete, “he added about the demanding routine he has carried out since playing Thor.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The fourth installment of Thor is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. Are you planning to lose it?