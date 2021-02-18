One of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios is Thor 4. The feature film, directed by Taika waititi, will incorporate into its cast the popular artists Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as protagonists.

It should be noted that the film is currently filming in Australia and, despite strict security measures to prevent leaks, the website Comicbook He detailed that the fiction would introduce a renowned artist for an important cameo.

“This actress is an Oscar nominee and winnerFurthermore, she is a superheroine. While the images from the set have included certain stars of the film, our actress has been filming in complete secrecy to make it a surprise to viewers, “said the medium.

Captain Marvel. Photo: Marvel Studios

Also, the portal speculates that it is Brie Larson, who would have an appearance as Captain Marvel in Thor: love and thunder. She won an Oscar for Best Actress after her participation in the movie The Room.

Although the appearance of the Hollywood star could be likely due to what happened to her after Avengers: endgame remains pending, Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed the collaboration of the artist, so it only remains to wait for a long time. of these weeks for more details.

When will Thor: love and thunder be released?

The film stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who return to their original roles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022 .