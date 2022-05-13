“Thor: love and thunder” will hit the big screen on July 7 and according to the official synopsis of the film, it will have Gorr, the butcher of the gods, as its main villain, so we will see more Egyptian deities as explored in “Moon Kinght”, the most recent Marvel series in Disney Plus.

Although they are two different worlds, there is the possibility that these two realities will intersect. In that sense, during an interview with the screenwriter of “Moon Knight” was asked about this potential connection within the UCM.

Taweret, the hippopotamus goddess, first appears in “Moon Knight” episode 5. Photo: Disney Plus

What did the writer of “Moon Knight” say about Taweret?

During an interview with the ComicBook.com medium, the writer of the Disney Plus series, Jeremy Slater, explained what it could mean for him that one of the gods of the series appears in “Thor: love and thunder”:

“God, I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. If so, my theory is that it would be a background cameo, but I really don’t know the answer to that. It would be great if it happened. It would make me very happy, I’d love to see Taweret in there somewhere, as long as it’s not someone Gorr is butchering. If they kill Taweret, I’m finished. He would be officially retired. I wouldn’t recover from that personally. A hippo means more to me than most people I know in real life. ”.

Is a connection between “Moon Knight” and “Thor” possible?

the series of Marvel was characterized by taking distance from other deliveries of the UCM, avoiding references to other universes in all its episodes. This made viewers wonder in what universe the plot is being developed or even if what they were seeing was real considering the condition of the protagonist.

Despite all this, the singular hero was a success, so Marvel fans hope to see him again soon, and “Thor: love and thunder” would be an ideal link to officially join the MCU.