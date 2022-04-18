The fourth installment of Thortitled “love and thunder”, will hit theaters on July 8 to change the status quo of the MCU. Its vast cast, including Jane Foster and the Guardians of the Galaxy, is a huge draw, but more than one wonders if Loki will have an appearance.

After the events of the series starring Tom Hiddleston, it becomes clear that everything is possible now that the multiverse has been liberated and there is more than one Loki in the endless existence. Next we tell you what happened to the God of deception with all the spoilers that this entails.

What happened to Loki?

As part of the changes involved in the time travel of The Avengers, Loki manages to escape his fate in “Avengers 1” and is trapped by the Time Variation Authority to be removed from existence. However, he teams up to catch a much more dangerous variant of himself.

After an arduous pursuit, both versions come together to discover the truth behind the organization and meet “He who remains”, who is in charge of eradicating the variants to keep the universe as one. Eventually this guard is killed and the multiverse is freed.

Which characters are confirmed to date?

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Christian Bale as Gorr

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Taika Waititi as Korg

Jamie Alexander as Sif.

At the moment, it only remains to wait for an official statement from Marvel Studios or Tom Hiddleston himself. They will most likely keep it a secret in case this is part of the plans.