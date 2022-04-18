“Thor: love and thunder” It has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excited after the release of its first trailer. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film will have a large cast including Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster.

The surprising thing about his return is that it will be “Lady Thor”, the new goddess of thunder. Along these lines, more than one fan wonders who this character is. He will undoubtedly play a major role in the story that will have Gorr as the villain who plans to extinguish all divinities.

How does Jane become the new Goddess of Thunder?

In the vignettes, Jane Foster becomes the new Goddess of Thunder in an alternate story as she battles cancer that slowly takes her life. As for the main line of Marvel Comics, she gets the same title in 2014 and joins The Avengers, after Thor was no longer worthy.

Much has been said about how the film adaptation will carry it out, but a past report from Cinemascomics would have already revealed this:

“She travels to New Asgard, located in Norway, right where Odin died, as part of her vacation. One of the biggest attractions of the enclosure are the pieces of the Mjölnir broken at the hands of Hela. Suddenly, said fragments decide that she is worthy of her, they rebuild themselves and thus she receives her superpowers as the new goddess of thunder ”.

Will Lady Thor be the new protagonist of the saga?

As for the rumors that Natalie Portman will replace Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist of the saga, the actor revealed that there are no plans for this really and that the Marvel universe is big enough to have them both.

“You’re crazy?! I will not enter any period of retirement. Thor is too young for that. He is only 1,500 years old! It is definitely not a movie for me to say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so, ”he assured for Elle Man magazine.