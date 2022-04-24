The fourth installment of Thor is making waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its first trailer showed us Jane Foster as the new goddess of thunder and several fans remembered Jason Aaron’s comics where it is explained in depth how she acquired these powers.

Her appearance as Earth’s protector caused a stir, but so did the kiss she gave Sam Wilson’s Captain America in “All-new, all different Avengers 4,” masterminded by writer Mark Waid. Both starred in the exciting moment that we could soon see on the big screen.

In said comic, the most powerful heroes of the planet battle against Cyclone. While they are victorious and the cleanup process is underway, Captain America expresses his frustration to Lady Thor after hearing someone call them “the alternate Avengers.”

At this, she just laughs at the insult, tells him he cares too much, and kisses him. “She always Acts on your impulses, Sam Wilson. The candle of life burns too briefly not to live in the moment,” she tells him as she flies away.

Although it is unlikely that we will see this event in the fourth installment of Thor, it is possible that it will happen in the following installments. As we see in the MCU, Sam Wilson has just become Captain America, while Lady Thor is introduced to fiction.