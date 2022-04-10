The third installment of “Thor” has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excited, after the events of Ragnarok and “Avengers: Endgame”. As it was expected, Chris Hemsworth He will reprise his role as the god of thunder, but he will not be the only big star on the big screen.

On this occasion, the film will present Christian bale What Gorr, “the butcher of gods”. An addition to the MCU that promises to raise the standards of its villains, considering the acting level that the former Batman interpreter has always granted in his productions.

The premiere of the tape is scheduled for July 8, 2022, but the Marvel Legends toy brand has already anticipated what several of the characters would look like, including the protagonist’s new rival.

As we can see in the photographs, director Taika Waititi opted for a humanoid appearance. Also, the Necrosword characteristic of him is appreciated.

Who is Gor?

The “Butcher of the Gods” was created in 2013 by Jason Aaron and cartoonist Esad Ribic. He hates the gods and has sworn to exterminate them all. Among all its features, the most outstanding is the Necrosword, an ancient sword created from the head of a Celestial and forged by Knull.