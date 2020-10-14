If you are planning to buy style TV in the festival season, then Thomson Company has brought the best deal for you. In the Big Billion Days Sale starting on Flipkart from October 16, you can buy Thomson’s HD Smart TV for just Rs 5,999. Along with this, Thomson is offering 10% instant discount on purchases from SBI card along with more than 14 smart TV models.

Along with TV, Thomson’s washing machine will also get tremendous offers. Where you can buy Thomson’s Android Smart TV with an initial price of Rs 10,999, while the Thomson’s washing machine in the cell is priced at Rs 6,499. Thomson’s product super in India

Manufactures a company called Plastronics (SPPL).

Know how much cost for which TV

In Thomson’s Big Save on Bigger TV Offer, you can buy a 24-inch HD TV of the R9 series for just Rs 5,999, while you can buy a 32-inch HD TV for Rs 8,499. Similarly, in Thomson’s PATH series Android TV models, you can buy a 32-inch TV for Rs 10,999 and a 55-inch screen size TV for Rs 28,999.

Good chance to buy TV in festival offers

Talking about the price of Thomson’s OATHPRO Series Smart TV, you can buy 43 inch TV for Rs 22,499 and 75 inch screen size TV for Rs 94,499. The 65-inch TV is priced at Rs 45,999. Along with this, other models are also getting great discounts.

Plenty of offers in festive season

Thomson aims to sell over 2 lakh TVs in the flick Big Billion Days Sale. This year a new range of Thomson’s Smart TVs was introduced in the market, which is a good deal for customers in the budget segment. On Tuesday, Kodak also announced a Dhansu offer on the purchase of its smart TV during the festival season. Along with Flipkart, domestic and foreign companies have brought a lot of offers on electronic products to customers on Amazon.