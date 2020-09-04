Thomson has launched three new Fully Automatic Washing Machines in India. These include two top-loading washing machines that come in 6.5Kg and 7.5Kg variants. Apart from this, the company has also launched a 10.5Kg variant front loading washing machine. All three models have become available for sale on Flipkart. Talking about the price, Thomson’s 6.5Kg top loading washing machine costs Rs 11,499 and 7.5Kg variant costs Rs 12,999. At the same time, its front loading washing machine of 10.5Kg has been priced at Rs 22,999.In terms of features, Thomson’s top-loading washing machine is quite impressive. It has many functions such as six action pulsator wash, air dry functions, tub clean program and multiple wash program. Apart from this, the Thomson Top Loading Washing Machine has child lock feature and an auto unbalance detection feature which reduces smoothness and gives smooth and noise free performance.

OnePlus 8T can be launched soon with Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz

Thomson Top Loading Washing Machine

Can increase water temperature in front loading machine

Talking about the 10.5Kg front loading washing machine of Thomson launched, you will also get tub clean program and child lock feature in it. The specialty of this washing machine is that it has variable temperature and spin option which increases the water temperature of the machine up to 90 degrees.

Realme 7 Pro or Realme 6 Pro? Know what is the difference between the two and who is best for you

‘Will invest more in three years’

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Thomson’s India Brand Licensee and Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, said, “In the next three years we will invest in washing machine category. Our goal is to continue the launch in premium affordable product category. Meanwhile, we are trying to increase our stake in the online retail space to 15 percent. Customers should get a true price and that is why there is a need to change the washing machine market.