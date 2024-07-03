The Thomson Fire in Northern California, 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Sacramento, has consumed more than 3 square miles (7.7 square kilometers) as of Tuesday afternoon. The flames forced the evacuation of 13,000 people in and around Oroville.

Fire crews have used helicopters to try to quell the fire. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the State Operations Center to coordinate California’s response, dispatch mutual aid and support local communities as they respond to wildfire and excessive heat threats.