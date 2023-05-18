On May 18, British MMA fighter Oli Thompson showed Izvestia his training before the fight with Alexei Oleinik, which will be held as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament.

In the video, the athlete practices punches and takes part in training sparring.

During his professional career, Thompson fought 37 fights and won 21 of them. His opponent participated in 76 fights and won 60 of them.

Earlier, on May 15, athlete Rustam Khabilov expressed the opinion that Oleinik shows good fights and is able to compete with serious opponents.

Prior to that, on May 13, Oleinik told Izvestia about his intention to end the upcoming fight with Thompson ahead of schedule. The Russian athlete said that the battle plan is 75% ready.

The fight between Alexei Oleinik and Oli Thompson will be the main event of the tournament within the REN TV Fight Club, which will take place on May 26 in Moscow. The fight will be held in the format of three rounds of three minutes.

In addition, Ivan Emelianenko, master of sports in combat sambo and hand-to-hand combat, and judoka, champion of Russia in 2007, Alexei Ledenev, will enter the ring. Also, within the framework of the tournament, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business league, will meet.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the battles live, starting at 23:00.