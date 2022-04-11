In the last game of the regular season, the Celtics overtake Memphis and finish in second place in East

The Boston Celtics beat Memphis, securing the 2nd place in the Eastern Conference, and the Golden State Warriors conquer the 3rd best record in the west, thanks to the victory on the field of the New Orleans Pelicans with an amazing Klay Thompson from 41 points and 7/14 from three. Chicago’s success in Minneapolis thanks to the newfound Patrick Williams (35 points), while Dallas wins the Texan derby against San Antonio but loses Luka Doncic due to a muscle injury in his left calf.

The protagonist – Klay Thompson memorably closed a very significant regular season for his career, that of his return to the field after suffering two very serious injuries that had kept him away from the court for more than two years. In the game won by his Warriors in New Orleans, he signed an extraordinary performance by 41 points with 16/29 shooting, 7/14 three and a plus / minus of +25. An offensive clinic of extreme beauty and effectiveness. Thanks to this success, Golden State closed with the 3rd best record in the west but, above all, certified the physical and mental recovery of one of its most representative players. True, defensively Thompson has yet to return to the levels that had characterized him in the seasons of the 3 titles he won, but in the attacking half his talent is still the same as before and his artist hands remain of rare uniqueness. See also Juventus and Villarreal, for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals

The match – The Boston Celtics complete their mini-masterpiece and reach 2nd place in the Eastern Conference at the end of a splendid ride that transformed their season, from many points of view, especially after the stop for the All Star Game. They wanted to win against Memphis, who kept his starters at rest, and they did so regardless of the possible risk of meeting Brooklyn in the 1st round. Because if at this point in the season you make calculations and are already afraid of not overtaking your direct opponent, then the mentality is the wrong one for facing the postseason. Jayson Tatum with 31 points (11/14) and 9 rebounds, Jaylen Brown with 18 points (8/16), 34 team assists on 54 goals scored and shooting percentages well over 50%. Boston is there: the Nets, or whoever they are, are warned.

To be reviewed – Luka Doncic’s muscle injury to his left calf (26 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds in 29 ‘), suffered in the Texan derby against San Antonio, keeps the Mavericks world in apprehension. The status of him in view of the first round of the Playoffs, which Dallas will play against Utah, is all to be evaluated. Potentially a very hard blow for the team coached by Jason Kidd, especially considering the fact that Doncic could not have played this match if only the NBA had not revoked his 16th technical foul (which by regulation is worth the suspension for 1 game). report Friday against Portland. Sliding doors. See also The Suns without Paul do not shine: so Utah took Phoenix

Results – Memphis- Boston 110-139 (Aldama 20, Tatum 31), New York- Toronto 105-94 (Toppin 42, Boucher 21), Orlando- Miami 125-111 (Bamba 21, Oladipo 40), Philadelphia- Detroit 118-106 ( Milton 30, Garza 20), Minnesota- Chicago 120-124 (Knight 17, Williams 35), Dallas- San Antonio 130-120 (Doncic 26, Johnson 24), Denver- LA Lakers 141-146 OT (Howard 25, Monk 41 ), LA Clippers- Oklahoma City 138-88 (Coffey 35, Kalaitzakis 17), New Orleans- Golden State 107-128 (Marshall 19, Thompson 41), Phoenix- Sacramento 109-116 (Shamet 27, Jones 19), Portland- Utah 80-111 (Perry 20, Hernangomez 22).

