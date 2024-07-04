The devastation from wildfires in the western United States continues as temperatures soar. Now, a wildfire in Butte County in Northern California has caused thousands of residents to evacuate amid a record-breaking heat wave that is affecting that part of the country. Oroville, a community of about 15,000 people located about 65 miles north of Sacramento, is being threatened by the Thompson Fire, which started in Butte County and has spread across 3,500 acres, prompting emergency evacuations.

The fire has so far been uncontained, putting surrounding areas at risk. Excessive heat, which is forecast to exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 °C), is complicating efforts by making vegetation drier and easier to catch fire, and posing a significant risk to firefighters and residents. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, mobilizing additional resources to try to contain the fire, including the deployment of the California National Guard.

Newsom highlighted that some of the factors that have influenced the spread of fire are the “high temperatures throughout the day and night, dry conditions and strong winds,” which have also increased the size of other fires in previous weeks. According to with the reportsMore than 1,400 firefighters, eight helicopters and other air vehicles are battling the blaze, which has already injured four firefighters and caused tens of thousands of residents to evacuate the area.

The fire has also had an impact on the Oroville Reservoir, the largest in the United States and an important part of California’s water system. Evacuations and de-energization of power lines have disrupted hydroelectric power production. Although the fire has burned vegetation around the dam and even parts of its earthen embankment, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has confirmed that there is no immediate risk to the dam’s structural integrity. Precautionary measures have been taken, such as Wet potentially at-risk areas and place backup generators at key facilities.

The Oroville Dam main spillway, which was rebuilt after a major failure in February 2017, has been reopened to manage water releases and maintain temperature control in the Feather River. This decision ensures the continued flow of water while mitigating the impact of the fire.

Smoke from the wildfire has spread across Northern California, affecting air quality and posing health risks to residents. Disruption of power and water infrastructure further complicates the situation for the local community.

The city of Oroville, which canceled its July 4 fireworks celebration due to fire risk, has seen major evacuations, affecting about 28,000 people. Many of these residents are still recovering from previous disasters, also linked to wildfires.

The recent heat wave has set temperature records across several areas of California, including Ukiah, San Jose and the airports in Concord, Santa Rosa and Napa. More than 150 million people have received heat warnings across the western and southern United States.