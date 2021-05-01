Last Sunday’s Oscar has elevated Thomas Vinterberg (Copenhagen, 52 years old) as one of the greats of European cinema and the current king of Danish cinema. And the Danish cinema is not a minor competition. In a nation that does not even reach six million inhabitants, there are, however, at least a dozen world-famous filmmakers, capable of combining a career in their country with international filming (including Hollywood). If we asked them, Nicolas Winding Refn’s outsized ego would probably silence the rest. If the person being interrogated is a seasoned festival critic, the name that will emerge will be that of Lars von Trier, the director who has most shaken audiences in art rooms. Veterans Jørgen Leth or Bille August (double Palme d’Or winner and Oscar winner) may also be mentioned. Or someone point to Susanne Bier and Lone Scherfig. But right now, the boss of all this (as his mentor Von Trier called a film) is Vinterberg: taking away the European film awards, the British Bafta, the French Caesar and the Oscar for best international film is within reach of Very few.

Vinterberg’s talent is undeniable, but, unlike other European filmmakers, he has not achieved the same results in his English-language films as in his national shoots. “We Danes like to shoot abroad, because our country is small,” he told EL PAÍS a month ago. Instead, in his local works he has found the possibility of developing very thorny themes with his usual formal care; Vinterberg has never been, except in his early days in the Dogma 95 movement, an experimental director: he prefers the iron fist cleverly wrapped in the silk glove. Curious ending for someone who was educated in a commune in Christiania, the neighborhood hippy from Copenhagen. “Women smoked pipes” and commanded. They enjoyed open relationships, something that marked that boy, who in his adult life has never believed in them. In return, he has always declared his admiration for them, because “they wanted to escape the mediocrity of life; fighting not to fall into the daily traps; and today they seem brave to me ”. Of those hippies he misses his ability to share, and his mere existence as a group, a union that he tried to repeat between filmmakers with the Dogma movement. “I lived without limits, and I myself ended up regulating myself. Like any teenager in my country, I drank on the weekends. Here alcohol consumption is not frowned upon. Let’s see, we are descended from the Vikings ”, he says.

In Denmark, cinema is studied in high school with an ambitious program that mixes ethnic inclusion and gender equality in films with practical classes. That’s where Vinterberg’s passion was born, who graduated from the Danish National Film School and drew attention at student short film festivals with his Sidste omgang (1993). In 1995, without having debuted in the feature film, he founded the Dogma 95 movement together with Lars von Trier, which they presented in Paris that year.

Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Vinterberg, on the set of ‘Another Round’.

Broadly speaking, Dogma advocated a simpler cinema, away from technology and with iron rules in which authorship was diluted. As a teacher of marketing, Von Trier has had no equal in European cinema in the last three decades. But the best work to emerge from that decalogue was the first, and that was carried out by Vinterberg (who in 1996 had been featured in a telefilm). With Celebration (1998) —where I was already Thomas Bo Larsen, the eldest of the quartet of actors Another round– the filmmaker found his voice, his genre (“The drama with some laughs”) and his theme: family and friends. “My first works were looking for provocation. In the nineties we were a somewhat savage brotherhood, and those kids would have considered Another round a decadent work ”, he confesses. In passing he entered Zentropa, the all-powerful Danish production company, currently with branches throughout Europe, and which in 1992 had created, among others, Von Trier. Since then, Vinterberg has worked under that umbrella.

His next works were in English: the sentimental drama (wrapped in an apocalyptic atmosphere) It’s all for love (2033), and Dear wendy (2005), which reflected on America’s love of arms.His return to Danish cinema resulted in a mediocre comedy (When a man comes home, which marked the debut in the interpretation of his second and current wife, the actress and Lutheran minister Helene Reingaard Neumann) and a superb drama, Submarine, about two brothers weighed down by the violence of their past. It was the preview of his best movie, The hunt (2012), his first work with Mads Mikkelsen, which describes the life of a kindergarten teacher whose life will be ruined by a little lie. He achieved his first Oscar nomination, and did not win Cannes because that year he was also competing Love, by Michael Haneke. After his forgettable version of a literary classic, Far from the madding crowd premiered another hit, The commune (2016), inspired by her childhood memories. Then came the European co-production Kursk (2018), new regular work in English, focused on the sinking of the Russian submarine. And finally, Another round.

Thomas Vinterberg, with the Oscar in hand last Sunday. POOL / Reuters

In February 2019, his daughter Ida received an email from her father in Africa with the script of Another round. “He was excited, he sent me a beautiful answer,” the filmmaker recalled for EL PAÍS. Ida was to play Mikkelsen’s eldest daughter and would be shot at her high school, with her classmates as extras. Another round it’s a big hits From the director: the four protagonists have worked with him previously, his wife acts, the screenwriter is his regular collaborator Tobias Lindholm, and he investigates alcoholism, an addiction that Lars von Trier struggles with, with which Vinterberg admits that he speaks very from time to time. when. On May 4, 2019, on a highway near Brussels, Ida Vinterberg, who was co-pilot in her mother’s car, died in a traffic accident. There were four days left for filming. The filmmaker hesitated. But, surrounded by his team, he moved on. “The days when I was defeated, pain replaced me Tobias; luckily, he worked with friends. I wrote for them, they trust me. They are part of me”.

While preparing a television series, a dystopia set in Denmark eaten by the sea, Vintenberg has telematically entered galas all over the world. And in every interview, in every awards speech, like the one he made in person in Los Angeles on Sunday at the Oscars, he remembers Ida. The last day of filming Another round they filmed in their class. “Consider it a monument to my daughter.”