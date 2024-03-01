Thomas Tuchel did not further fuel the spirit of optimism announced by Max Eberl. “We will see what effect this has,” commented the Bayern coach quite coolly when asked about the short-term impact of the new strong man in Munich, who will be watching from the stands in the future. “It is still the third time in ten months that we have rewritten the organizational chart,” said Tuchel. Without consequences for him directly. “I think that I am, was and remain responsible for the lineup. “As I know Max, that won’t change,” said the 50-year-old.

On the day before FC Bayern's 2000th Bundesliga game, when Eberl introduced himself to the team and support staff, Tuchel, who was leaving at the end of the season, felt that the new change in management was “not without”. Nevertheless, this Friday (8:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) SC Freiburg will “keep the complete focus on the sport and the game,” assured Tuchel. In May, the club parted ways with the management duo Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic. Sports director Christoph Freund was added in September.

“We expect Max’s full support and have been promised it. We will fight the three months with great enthusiasm and undiminished passion,” said Tuchel, who has to worry about the participation of the ailing Leroy Sané. The coach has already decided that Joshua Kimmich will play as a right-back again in Breisgau.

Eberl was hired as sports director this week and emphasized his title hopes for a “great farewell” to Tuchel. The 50-year-old wants to see from the professionals “how much soul and heart” they are willing to give in this so far disappointing season. This initially applies to Freiburg, but also to the second leg of the round of 16 against Lazio on Tuesday, when the Munich team has to make up for a 0-1 defeat.







Eberl in a better mood than Tuchel

The performances of the ensemble around captain Manuel Neuer will probably also influence Eberl's calculations for squad planning. “I didn’t see it because it was training and I didn’t read it either,” said Tuchel when asked about the announcement of his new “football board”.

The mood this week was better for Eberl, who was signed until 2027, than for Tuchel, who was leaving at the end of the season. As at RB Leipzig, Eberl will watch from the stands and not from the bench as an opinionated club representative as in Gladbach as FC Bayern starts the attack on Bayer Leverkusen and the rest of the premier class from the “hunter role”. “We have to keep going. We have to have a good series from now until the end,” said goal scorer Harry Kane.

In the long-distance duel with Leverkusen, who have pulled ahead on eight points, the Munich team will be ahead on each of the next three matchdays. In this way, they can possibly increase the pressure on coach and Bayern candidate Xabi Alonso's Werkself, which will be challenged against 1. FC Köln on Saturday. “We need to step up. We managed a small turnaround and stopped the negative spiral,” said Tuchel. “I think it gave us energy.”







Tuchel left it open whether Sané would be able to be there after his patellar tendon problems in his knee. “He is really someone who can tolerate pain incredibly well,” said Tuchel. But at the moment the pain is too great and the winger is not free. Alphonso Davies is back. On the other hand, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey and Noussair Mazraoui are also missing in Freiburg. Minjae Kim will play in central defense for the suspended Matthijs de Ligt.

Fan exclusion for FC Bayern

In the Champions League, the Munich team was punished severely for the misbehavior of their fans. FC Bayern will not be allowed to hand out tickets to its supporters for the next away game in the premier class, UEFA announced on Thursday. The continental association also imposed a fine of 50,750 euros on the German record champions. The Munich-based company announced that it would examine an objection to the verdict.

Bayern fans set off pyrotechnics and threw objects during the first leg of the round of 16 in Rome. The UEFA disciplinary committee therefore now enforced a punishment that had been suspended after the group phase. In October, Bayern supporters also set off fireworks and threw objects during the away game against Danish club FC Copenhagen (2-1).

When asked how much such a fan exclusion would affect Munich, Tuchel replied: “I hope it affects us. Because overall we have to make progress first.” The 50-year-old said it was not appropriate to comment on this at the moment. You have to reach the quarter-finals first. The fan barrier would then take effect there. A loss against Lazio would affect the first international away game of next season.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen spoke of a “very tough decision” and recalled having appealed to the fans in December. The punishment is particularly hard on those fans who behaved correctly. “We have requested the reasons for the decision and are examining the possibility of an appeal,” Dreesen said in a statement.