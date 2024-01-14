FFor everyone who watched the press conference with football coaches Thomas Tuchel and Pellegrino Matarazzo, which is critical for this text, have already watched on the stream or will watch on the streamwe can and want to make one thing clear at this point to be on the safe side: It is not a deepfake!

The man who sat in the football arena in Munich late Friday evening and spoke into the microphone didn't just look like Tuchel and didn't just sound like Tuchel. It really was him. And yet the fans who were even vaguely familiar with the possibilities of artificial intelligence had good reason to become suspicious in the middle of the stream because the original Tuchel suddenly uttered a sentence in the press conference that, they believed, was actually just one Fake Tuchel would say.