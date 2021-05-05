White options. Since the goals away from home as the first tiebreaker criterion in European competitions, the teams that started a tie with a 1-1 at home they managed to pass to the next round in only 27% of the cases. However, this percentage improves considerably if the team in question manages to score away in the second leg and rises to one, more than hopeful for Real Madrid, 49%.

Recent cases. In the specific case of the Champions League, a total of 37 heats they started with a 1-1 in the first leg and only in 12 cases (32%) was the team that played the second leg away from home qualified for the next round (once thanks to the away goal rule and eleven times achieving the away victory in the second match) . The two most recent cases are that of PSG against Chelsea in 2015 (2-2 at Stamford Bridge) and the Ajax against Juventus in 2019 (1-2 in the Turin capital).

Real Madrid. Madrid has only passed one of the five European qualifiers in which tied 1-1 at home the first leg. He was eliminated by Bayern in 1976 (2-0 in Munich), by PSV in 1988 (0-0 in Eindhoven), by Milan in 1989 (5-0 at San Siro) and by Dinamo Kiev in 1999 (2 -0 in Ukraine) and could only beat Manchester United in 2013 (1-2 at Old Trafford).

Madrid draws. Apart from the previous precedents, the white team started another four continental qualifiers with a tie on your feudor (0-0, 2-2 or 3-3) and achieved qualify once (against Manchester United in 2000 winning 2-3 at Old Trafford), falling in the remaining three (against Barcelona in 1960, against Anderlecht in 1962 and against Bruges in 1976, always losing the second away game).

Chelsea. The Chelsea overcame five out of six heats Europeans after drawing 1-1 out from home in the first leg. He eliminated Aris in 1970 (5-1 in the second leg), Porto in 2007 (2-1), Liverpool in 2008 (3-2), Galatasaray in 2014 (2-0) and Eintracht (1 -1 and penalties) in 2019 and was eliminated by PSG in 2015 (2-2 at their Stamford Bridge stadium).

Chelsea against Madrid. The Chelsea is the rival to which Madrid have faced each other more times in competitions officers without being able to defeat him never (two draws and two losses in four games). They are followed by Arsenal (a draw and a defeat), Ipswich Town (a draw and a defeat), Aberdeen (a defeat), Toledo (a defeat), Boca Juniors (a defeat), Necaxa (a draw) and Corinthians (a tie).

The English team, before Spanish. The Chelsea has only exceeded five of his thirteen heats Europeans two-legged against rivals Spanish people (against Betis in 1998, Barcelona in 2005, Valencia in 2007, Barcelona in 2012 and Atlético in 2021). Now it aspires to become the first club to eliminate Madrid and Atlético from the continental tournaments in the same season.

Madrid, in London. The Never madrid has played a official match at Stamford Bridge, but has visited in 18 times to English rivals in continental tournaments, adding syou win, five draws and seven defeats. The merengue team has played four times in London, adding two victories (both 0-1 against Tottenham at White Hart Lane), a draw (0-0 against Arsenal) and one defeat (3-1 at Wembley against Tottenham) .

Thomas Tuchel. The German technician was fired from PSG after qualifying the Parisian club for the knockout stages of the Champions League, a round in which they joined Chelsea (who had previously fired Lampard). There is only another technician to lead two different clubs in the same edition of the Champions League. Is about Ronald Koeman, who started the group stage of the 2007-08 campaign as coach of the PSV Eindhoven and ended it on the bench Valencia (Both teams were eliminated in the league). Tuchel has never lost against a Spanish rival (three wins and four draws in seven games).

The referee. Daniele orsato It is, from the experienced referees, who has best figures for the visiting teams in the history of the Champions. In their 35 games in the top European competition (including last year’s final) the outside teams almost double the locals in victories (20-11)They have half the number of players sent off (2-4) and twice the number of penalties in favor (6-3). With this Italian referee, Madrid beat Malmö (8-0 in 2015) and Galatasaray (0-1 in 2019) and lost against Manchester City (1-2 in 2020), while Chelsea added a victory ( 2-0 against Atlético in 2021), a draw (1-1 against Maribor in 2014) and a defeat (1-2 against Basel in 2013).