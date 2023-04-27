Imminent changes are coming within Bayern Munich. The club has decided to give Thomas Tuchel full confidence so that he can manage them. In 90min we have advanced yesterday the discard list of the German coach, whose strong name is the departure of Thomas Müller, one of the subjects who control the dressing room but for whom the strategist cannot find a place within the squad .
As the departures come to fruition, the club will move towards signings that will give a new face to the squad that will seek to return to where it belongs, fighting for all possible titles. Thus, Thomas will also be in charge of defining the arrivals to the German team and although they will not be the only ones, the coach has already informed the club which reinforcements he considers key and that he wants to arrive before any other player.
Blid reports that the can’t-miss move is signing a center forward, with three primary options in Osimhen, Harry Kane and Kolo Muani, as well as an alternate option in Ramus Hojlund. If the club wants to guarantee titles, an elite center forward must sign. In the same way, Tuchel is not satisfied with Kimmich and Goretzka being untouchable, they have no real competition and he will bet on the signing of one of his favorites at Chelsea for this work, the coach has put Kovacic’s name on the table, a signature complex taking into account that Manchester City has an advantage in it.
