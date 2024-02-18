DAfter two painful goals for FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel didn't think the time had come to “trumpet his title fantasies”. But in turbulent days, the Munich coach appeared combative after the sobering defeats in Leverkusen and Rome without scoring a goal of his own.

“Especially at clubs like Bayern Munich, it’s important to keep getting up and sticking your head out in the rain and in the storm – and with your head held high,” said Tuchel before the away game at VfL Bochum this Sunday (5:30 p.m. in the FAZ). Live ticker for the Bundesliga and DAZN). In addition, they are still second in the league: “We don’t have to be ashamed.”

Tuchel, who has experienced far more difficult times in his coaching career than the current misery in Munich, vigorously contradicted a report on Saturday that he had verbally punished the team in the dressing room. “This sentence that is being talked about is completely absurd,” said Tuchel. “A coach who says a sentence like that will hopefully never get on the bus with his team again.”

“It’s not the truth”

The TV channel Sky had reported that Tuchel was said to have made a harsh judgment after the 3-0 loss in Leverkusen. “You're not as good as I thought, so I'll just have to adapt to your level,” the coach is said to have said. The people of Munich firmly rejected this on Saturday. That is “simply not right, it is not the truth,” the club said. “Such sentences are published in the media world and sometimes have a toxic and undignified effect. We all need to be aware of that.”







The situation before the landmark game in Bochum was “unusual, the mood is depressed,” said Tuchel. “We have to come together now, otherwise you won’t get through this stormy phase,” said Tuchel and appealed to the entire team: “Every tiny ego must now be left out, from the coach, from the player, from the kit manager – from everyone.” You should However, “we should not confuse modesty with giving up,” said Tuchel. “Giving up is not an option, neither in the league nor in the Champions League,” said Tuchel: “We have to prove ourselves now, as coaches and as players.”

According to Tuchel, the record champions are “well advised to look at us” based on the latest results. The coach therefore expects “not a runaway win” in Bochum, but rather a difficult place and an extremely difficult opponent who got good results at home. If we manage to “knock over the trestle” on Castroper Strasse, Tuchel is also hoping for “a kick to throw some ballast out of his backpack.”

Star striker Harry Kane received special praise for his professionalism. The captain of the Three Lions was of course dissatisfied, but would behave “as a captain should actually behave”. Harry “takes care of himself, he doesn’t need me,” said Tuchel.