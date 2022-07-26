Thomas Tuchel, manager of Chelsea, is upset with FC Barcelona. In this transfer market both clubs have been in contact for various reasons and despite the visit made to Barcelona by the new owner of the blues, things between the two clubs are not going well. Tuchel is clear about it and is not going to hinder Azpilicueta’s departure to the Blaugrana team.
The German coach thinks that the Catalan club does not value its footballer enough and that very low offers are being presented. “We have a player who is an international for the Spanish team, captain of Chelsea and I see him at the same level, but it seems that Barcelona don’t see him at that level,” he argued. He also wanted to add the coach of the London team that he does not know if he will be able to give César Azpilicueta everything he wants.
One of the reasons for this anger of the German coach with the Catalan club may be due to the interference of the Barcelona team in the negotiations by the Sevilla player, Jules Koundé and also to the fact that FC Barcelona closed a deal with Andreas Christensen without the London team being able to renew him.
#Thomas #Tuchel #finds #upset #Barcelona
Leave a Reply