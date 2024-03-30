Bayern Munich's season has been terrifying. The Bundesliga title seems distant after losing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund and with a 13-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen.
However, technically they would still have a chance, or at least that's what the numbers say. The problem came with the forceful and incendiary statements of Thomas Tuchel, technical director of the Bavarian club.
“The title race is over. Congratulations to Bayer Leverkusen.”
– Thomas Tuchel
“After today's game, there is nothing more to say,” said the German coach.
In the current German football season there are still 21 points left to play in seven games. Technically the league has not yet been defined, but Leverkusen would be close to taking the trophy from its rivals for the first time in 11 years.
Adding to this, second place in the table is also at risk. Stuttgart got within four points. And, if that were not enough, in the Champions League they have a tough commitment in the Quarterfinals when they face off against Arsenal.
Finally, after these statements, Bayern fans showed their annoyance on social networks, but they celebrated that the coach had already announced his departure, so this bad streak could end with the arrival of another coach.
