Author of Poder360 wrote, in partnership with Felipe Nunes, an analysis of how political polarization was installed in Brazilian society

Journalist and consultant Thomas Traumann, 56 years old, columnist for Power360and Felipe Nunes, 40 years old, owner of the company Quaest Research and Consultinghave just launched the book “Biography of the Abyss” (Harper Collins, 240 pages). This Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023), they will be in Brasília for an autograph session at the Senado Library (in the National Congress building), starting at 6:30 pm.

According to the website of publisher Harper Collins, “based on behavioral and opinion research”the authors “explore the causes and consequences of political polarization in Brazil and the world while commenting on the possible futures emerging in the country”.

The book's setting is the division that formed in the Brazilian electorate between supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro. In 2022, in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, the PT member won with 50.9% of the votes against 49.1% of the then president who was seeking re-election.

The authors used tens of thousands of household interviews conducted by Quaest from 2021 to 2023 to demonstrate how the voter divide has taken root across society.

