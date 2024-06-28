Christopher Thomas Luciani, 16, died of haemorrhagic shock due to lung injuries. The the medical examiner’s autopsy clarifiedChristian D’Ovidio, who examined the body of the boy stabbed 25 timesSunday evening in the Baden Powell park in Pescara. The autopsy was attended by the expert of the victim’s family, Ildo Polidoro. The dynamics of the death and the fatal blows have been reconstructed. Samples have been taken for laboratory testing. The pathologist will have 60 days to submit the report.

The autopsy was long and complex due to the need to identify individual injuries, but it allowed us to clearly reconstruct the dynamics, the causes of death and what the lethal blows were.



Today two hours of citizen mourning in Pescara for the death of Thomas

«The city of Pescara joins the community of Rosciano in mourning, on the day of the last farewell to Christopher Thomas Luciani». On the occasion of the funeral of the 16-year-old, scheduled for tomorrow at 5pm, the mayor of Pescara Carlo Masci has proclaimed city mourning, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.





The funeral

Today the last farewell to Christopher Thomas Luciani. The funeral will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The function will be officiated by the Archbishop of the Diocese of Pescara Penne, Monsignor Tommaso Valentinetti, and the parish priest Don Mario Spadaccini. “For those who want to say their last goodbye to my angel…”, the boy’s grandmother, who had taken care of him “like a mother” since he was three and a half, wrote on social media, sharing the image of the obituary.

In the funeral announcement there is a photo of Crox – as his friends called him – with his long hair on his forehead and his childish face. “We prepare with immense pain and deep emotion to give our last farewell to our little angel Christopher,” the mayor of Rosciano wrote on social media.





Two 16-year-olds were arrested for Crox’s murder. The only real intent was “to cause suffering and death”, we read in a passage of the provision with which the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila, yesterday, validated the arrest. The circumstantial framework, the judge further writes, “highlights the harmful impulse, that of causing suffering and killing a human being, as the determining cause of the action”. An atrocious crime committed for ‘trivial reasons’, a circumstance which is contested by the two minors.





The city of Pescara, which yesterday gathered in grief inside the park where the crime took place, where the prayer vigil was held promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, in which over a thousand people took part, is still in shock over what happened. Hour after hour, flowers and notes left at the entrance to the green area are increasing. The Order of Psychologists of Abruzzo is also intervening in the matter, launching an appeal. “The Region, ASL and local authorities – it states – complete the application of the laws by finally providing schools with the figure of the school psychologist and strengthening the necessary services. Two years ago, the Abruzzo Region understood this urgency, passing two fundamental laws: one for the institution of the basic psychologist and the other for the institution of the school psychologist. While for the basic psychologist, albeit slowly, progress is being made, the law on the school psychologist, approved on August 17, 2023, has not yet been applied”.