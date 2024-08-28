A 50-year-old man died at Pesaro hospital after four months of investigations and tests: no one knows what he died of

An inexplicable pain, a desperate struggle and finally a death that leaves behind only questions. Thomas Salvi50 years old, died in the hospital of Pesaro after four months of suffering in which the doctors fought tirelessly to save his life. Now, the autopsy is the only hope to reveal the mystery of an indecipherable pathology that tore a husband and a father from his family.

Salvi, a craftsman specialized in the construction of sofas Montecchiowas known for his robust constitution and his simple, industrious life. However, what initially seemed like a banal flu quickly turned into a nightmare. His wife Roberta tells the The Rest of the Pug the first symptoms of the disease.

“Thomas started sweating a lot during the night, while from morning to evening he had fever and cough.”

The antibiotics seemed to work, but what had seemed like a positive turn of events soon turned out to be just an illusion. Thomas’s clinical picture quickly became more complicated. First admitted to the ward of Infectious Diseaseswas subsequently transferred to Surgery, where he contracted pneumonia, which he later recovered from, and finally to Hematology. Despite their efforts and numerous tests, doctors were unable to identify a specific pathology. The situation worsened further after the removal of his spleen, an operation performed in the hope of reducing the abdominal swelling, but which instead marked the beginning of a rapid worsening of his condition.

The medical community is now faced with a series of hypotheses, none of which have been confirmed. According to the Adriatic Courierone of the most widely accepted theories is that Thomas may have contracted a bacterium, perhaps following a bite or sting from a insector suffered the consequences of severe poisoning. Whatever the cause, it seems to have triggered a response in the body similar to fulminant leukemia, leading to a slow and painful agony.

Despite numerous blood transfusions and intensive treatments, the infection that had affected Thomas’ body proved unstoppable. Once again his wife describes the helplessness and pain of the situation:

“The doctors, despite everyone’s collective effort, were unable to isolate the cause.”

Behind the tragedy of Thomas Salvi is a destroyed family. The man leaves behind his wife Roberta and a 20-year-old son, who now find themselves facing an immense void, exacerbated by the uncertainty about the causes of his death. The community of Montecchio is shocked, united in mourning for the loss of a man described as hardworking and devoted to his family.

While doctors await the results of the autopsy to clarify what caused Thomas’ premature loss, there remains the fear that this could be one of those rare infections that escape understanding, leaving only unanswered questions. Among the hypotheses there is also the infection due to a bite of an insect or an animal.

