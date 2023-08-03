Thomas Puhacommunications manager for remedy Entertainment, it basically has attacked Xbox Series S taking the defenses of Larian Studiosreferring to well understand “the suffering” of the team to work on the Microsoft console.

This is another rather direct criticism of Microsoft’s minor console, in an unprecedented situation for a team that is also working on games destined to be released on this platform. “I understand Larian’s suffering on Series S,” reported Puha, “It’s not just about optimizing in the end, no, you have to take into consideration the technical limitations since the beginning of development”.

“Nobody really thinks about this when you start building the game, when everything is possible,” continued Puha, in a sense pointing out how, according to him, the Xbox Series S limits the development of video games, which, moreover, the same Swen Vincke of Larian had ruled out.