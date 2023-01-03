Joao Felix’s future remains in limbo, the Portuguese does not want to continue within Atlético de Madrid and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking for an accommodation for him for this winter market. Unfortunately for the Portuguese striker, there are only clubs interested in transferring him, because today nobody is in a position to pay the 100 million euros that Atlético de Madrid is asking for his sale, a fact that partially complicates his transfer. in january.
Right now, there are three Premier League teams that are willing to negotiate the transfer with a compensation figure of around 10 million euros for Joao, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, although the latter are the ones that are best placed to close the arrival of the Portuguese, since a former Atlético de Madrid has intervened in the movement with the aim of bringing his former teammate to the ranks of the Gunners, the Ghanaian Thomas Partey.
According to information from Sport, Thomas had contact with Joao in the last few hours and highly recommended joining Arsenal this market, the player would have spoken highly of the club, Arteta’s coaching staff and even life in London. In addition to Partey’s intervention, the Premier League leaders are today the best placed to sign Joao, as Chelsea has their minds on other players, the relationship between Mendes and United is not the best after the chaos of Cristiano Ronaldo, while those of Mikel can offer Felix everything he is looking for.
#Thomas #Partey #approaches #Joao #Felix #sign #team
Leave a Reply