Thomas Partey is back in the spotlight. The Ghanaian was involved in an unfortunate action in the match against Crystal Palace that is causing him to receive a lot of criticism. Arsenal fell (3-0) in their Premier League game and is moving away from their goal: to reach the Champions League positions.

The third goal was caused by an action in which the former Atlético de Madrid player was the protagonist. The Ghana international suffered an injury on Palace’s third play at Selhurst Park, preventing him from chasing down a loose ball that he was unable to control.

Partey opted not to go to ground when the ball found Wilfried Zaha. The Palace star made the most of his opportunity to run into the area of ​​the gunners with three players following him. Martin Odegaard swept the forward’s leg and they called a penalty. Zaha converted the penalty, leaving the clash seen for sentencing.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. In December 2020, Arteta pushed the midfielder onto the pitch when he limped off moments before Tottenham scored. This time, he was also key in the London derby.

The Mirror ensures whatthat these actions by Thomas put Arteta to the test, very against not following a move no matter how bad you are. It is not the first time that the midfielder is in the news. A few months ago, even the coach spoke about his situation and the things that should be changed. Arteta will not have liked this new episode too much…