“A mobilization of hearts, which unite and become one”: the last dramatic farewell to little Tommaso D’Agostino

The city of L’Aquila, in the early afternoon of today, gave its last farewell to an angel who had flown to heaven too early, only 4 years old. The basilica of Collemaggio in the Abruzzo capital was filled with relatives, acquaintances and not, to greet the little one for the last time Thomasthe child who died in the dramatic accident last Wednesday in the May Day kindergarten in the city.

Although L’Aquila and all of Abruzzo know well, unfortunately, how to metabolize a mourning or a tragedy, it is always difficult every time. It was after that damn April 6, 2009 and it is today, after the tragic death of little Tommaso, which occurred due to a truly cruel twist of fate.

This afternoon, in Collemaggio BasilicaCardinal Giuseppe Petrucci celebrated the funeral rite. A moment of meditation not only for the child’s family, but for the whole city.

The mother Alessia and the father Patrician they entered the church hand in hand, as if wanting to support each other in this desperate moment. Behind them a river of people, who wanted to show them all the closeness possible.

Relatives, friends, but also lots of children, who wanted to greet their little companion for the last time. They did this by writing their name on gods white balloonswho then flew to heaven, just like Thomas.

The cardinal’s homily for little Thomas

The cardinal Petrucci he moved all present with a long and touching homilythat if if there was still the need, it tore everyone’s hearts.

The death of a child has the power to provoke an immediate and general mobilization of hearts, which unite and become one heart, which beats with the same soul frequency.

Thus begins the parish priest, who then continues with words of comfort for the two parents. A comfort that, as the cardinal explains, comes from all over the city.

Our people, who know pain well, are close around mum Alessia and dad Patrizio. He knows how to ‘sympathize’ with them, making the strings of a convinced, participatory and tenacious affection vibrate. The city today is all here: and you, little Thomas, are also the center of the ‘strong and kind’ sentiments of the entire Abruzzo community: ecclesial and civil.

“Tommaso, our Champion. We are proud to present you to the throne of the Most High, sure to make a splendid figure! “