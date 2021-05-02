Geraint thomas he feels disgusted after the bizarre fall that he starred this Saturday in the arrival of the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie. The Welshman from Ineos had taken the lead alongside Canadian Woods during the final climb to Thyon 2000. He had a chance of winning the stage and putting himself first in the general classification, but when they both headed down the last straight he fell to the ground without anyone touching him. and Woods got the double prize.

Thomas explained the incident in an interview with CyclingPro. He says that his hands were so numb from the cold and rain that they marked the day, that he went to “change gears” and the handlebars “slipped”. “It’s frustrating because I could have continued with that march and finished second. I feel stupid,” he added.

The British ruled out physical consequences of the blow. The only ones left are “emotional”: “I’m fine, it’s one more issue of frustration, of losing all your work for a day like this.” “Now (for this Saturday) I just want to take a good shower. I have to calm down and start thinking about tomorrow (for this Sunday, when the race will continue with a time trial). “I don’t know what the distance is between Woods and me (11 seconds), but I’ll try to get it back, “he promises.