E.Bechtle shareholders will get a little more dividend this year. And bonus shares. The calculation: The share price then drops for a short time because the number of shares triples – but the low price level then attracts new investors, for whom the Bechtle share, at 160 euros per share, previously seemed too expensive.

Once again, completely silently, Bechtle is making itself a bit more attractive, as it has been over the years. A small Swabian IT shop has grown into a company with 12,000 employees and a turnover of 5.8 billion euros.

The man behind this success story is called Thomas Olemotz. At the end of 2009, when he had completed his first year as Bechtle CEO, Bechtle was worth 395 million euros on the stock exchange. Twelve years later – Olemotz is still running the company with the same team – it was just under 7.5 billion euros, an increase of 1,800 percent.

The convertible is as old as he is

If Thomas Olemotz wanted, he would long ago have been passed through talk shows and booked at congresses for lectures on his recipe for success. But apparently he doesn’t want to. It is okay with him if you don’t make a fuss about himself.

He doesn’t seem obdurate or flirtatious like some celebrities who are embarrassed about their privacy. You can find out from Thomas Olemotz that he likes to visit art exhibitions and the opera, and also that he owns a Mercedes convertible that is as old as himself, built in 1962.

The father of two shares his joy in the family and his anticipation of the second grandchild. And he makes no secret of the fact that the Swabians in Heilbronn know that he is a passionate rower, but not as extraordinarily talented.

Without a show

The way Olemotz leads Bechtle fits this private life one-to-one: down-to-earth, persistent, long-term oriented, also versatile, but without glamor, without show. If it had a Swabian accent, then it could be seen as a prime example of one of those entrepreneurs who quietly develop their companies in the south-west German province into world market leaders. Olemotz is not only not a Swabian (he comes from the Gießen area, where he studied business administration after completing a banking apprenticeship), he is also not an entrepreneur, but an employed manager: of 42 million Bechtle shares, he only owns 1,400 shares.

Olemotz joined Bechtle in 2007 as CFO and was then appointed boss as the successor to the company’s founders. Olemotz ‘previous positions seem like a straightforward preparation for this entrepreneurial task: After completing his doctorate, he was first assistant to the board at West LB, then at the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Mittelstandsberatung, where he was responsible for the mergers and acquisitions segment; afterwards he was still in charge of corporate development for Delton AG, the holding company of the Quandt family.

Management on sight, possibly with a view to one’s own commission, would be out of the question at Bechtle. Long-term “visions” have been used there since 1988. Back then, the very first vision was: by the year 2000, a turnover of 100 million euros and an IPO should be achieved. In 2008, when Olemotz was already CFO, Bechtle set itself a turnover of 5 billion euros for 2020 and an EBIT margin of 5 percent.

What seemed bold at the time, Bechtle achieved in 2019. The company based in Neckarsulm is now heading for 10 billion euros for the year 2030 and positioning itself as an “IT future partner”. Thomas Olemotz is convinced that a long-term perspective is needed, especially in times of rapid change.

As a result, the employees know where the path should lead, and they can feel like entrepreneurs themselves: All employees receive part of the salary depending on the company’s success.

Anyway, Olemotz lets the leash loose. A central regiment would be difficult because growth has always been reinforced by acquisitions. Just recently, Bechtle reported the hundredth acquisition.

From cables to special computers

Often these are small system houses which, from Olemotz’s point of view, have a decisive advantage: They are close to the customers. Bechtle supplies them with everything in the IT sector, from cables to special computers, but also offers installation, maintenance and even management of IT, including cloud solutions, and the Bechtle companies also repeatedly serve as sparring partners for customers.

As small as the business is, the big picture is so clear to Olemotz. His plan is for Bechtle to be a global player by ten years. While the business has so far been very focused on Germany and a few neighboring countries, there are now first alliances in America.

Otherwise, you can expect anything with Thomas Olemotz at the top of Bechtle, including major acquisitions if they make sense to him. The financial possibilities would be there, as well as the trust of the main shareholder.

Last contract extension?

Gerhard Schick, whose family still holds 35 percent of the shares, is still in close contact with Thomas Olemotz. He’s not interested in just talking, the success of the non-family head of the company is probably too great. It is not for nothing that the contract with Olemotz as CEO was recently extended to the end of 2026.

Thinking long-term, he will use the time to initiate the generation change at the top. However: It does not have to be the last contract extension for the Bechtle boss, because Olemotz will only be 64 years old by then.