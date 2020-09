The 103rd Giro d’Italia kicks off in Sicily on Saturday, which the pandemic delayed outside of its spring dates. Less than two weeks after the Tour ended, six days after the World Cup ended and whose last week will overlap with the Vuelta, which is scheduled to start on October 20 in Irún. With all those circumstances, the organization has provided a pre-registration that could still undergo changes, but that gives an idea of ​​the important riders that will participate in the Italian event.

As for the aspiring theorists to the general, three cyclists who already know what it is to win a big one stand out: Vincenzo Nibali (winner of the three three-week tests that will aspire to his third Giro), Geraint Thomas (the winner of the 2018 Tour) and Simon Yates (who took the Vuelta that same season). They will not be the only big names, as Astana has a strong line-up with Fuglsang, López and Vlasov; the Jumbo will be led by Kruijswijk; Wilco Kelderman is presented as a candidate with Sunweb and there is even expectation to see Deceuninck, who had planned to make his debut for the now injured Remco Evenepoel; to another young talent like the Portuguese Joao Almeida.

As for sprinters, there will also be big names like that of Peter sagan, who after being absent from the World Cup could make a Tour-Giro double, the Frenchman Arnaud Démare (Groupama), the Italian Elia Viviani (Cofidis), or the Colombian Gaviria (UAE).

Regarding the payroll of Spaniards, two young values ​​appear as Óscar Rodríguez and Alex Aranburu in Astana, the veterans Víctor de la Parte (CCC) and Dani Navarro (Israel), or a Movistar without a clear leader who will free Héctor Carretero, Antonio Pedrero, Sergio Samitier or the pistard Albert Torres in his debut in a big. This is the list and the provisional numbers of the race: