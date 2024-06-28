Pescara murder: Thomas’ funeral among white balloons, applause and Ultimo’s song

“We are here to pray for Christopher so that the Lord welcomes him into his arms to close those wounds tormented by stab wounds. We are also praying for those who inflicted those stab wounds so that he may mend his ways and understand.” Thus, to Rosciano (Pe), Monsignor Tommaso Valentinetti, metropolitan archbishop of Pescara-Penne, at the end of the homily delivered at the funeral of Christopher Thomas Luciani, the sixteen-year-old killed last Sunday, June 23, in Pescara with 25 stab wounds. At the end of the religious service, which was well attended and with a massive presence of teenagers, applause greeted the coffin as it left the church. Then the flight of the white balloons and, from friends, the song “Rondini al guinzaglio” by Ultimo… “Take me with you/ Take me with you/ Where everything transforms/ Where the world doesn’t touch me/ And take me with you/ Take me with you…”. A long procession, a snake through the streets of the town, moved towards the cemetery.

“I want them to understand the importance of family and how it is always a safe place. A place where you can be fragile, talk about your fears and insecurities; grow and prepare for the harshness of life.” “The void that remains dismays me and all the people who love you, who are here today to remember the child, the boy, that you were and the man you would have been. Because yes, you would have been a great man and I would have been proud of you, as I always have been”, continued the woman in the letter read in church by her cousin Stefano.