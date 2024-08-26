Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich’s veteran striker Thomas Muller set two records when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old Muller has overtaken legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier by one game after making his 474th league appearance.

Muller also tied Meyer on 709 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, and will be on course to break the record if he plays against Freiburg on Sunday.

Müller made his Bundesliga debut in August 2008, having spent his entire career with Bayern Munich, winning 32 titles including 12 Bundesliga titles, six German Cups, two Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups. He also won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, and retired from international football last month after 131 caps. His contract with the Bavarian club runs until the summer of 2025.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said: “Müller is useful to the team with his experience and enthusiasm.”

Freund added that Muller was strongly present on Sunday evening as soon as he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute against Wolfsburg, with the score indicating Wolfsburg’s lead 2-1, as the team was able to turn the tables to win the match.