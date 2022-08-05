Thomas Müller: see the unusual ‘goal’ that he missed with Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot
The striker was only supposed to push the ball, but he got tangled up. Then the ball hit his head…
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 05, 2022, 02:15 PM
In the middle of the dance that Bayern Munich is giving to Eintracht Frankfurt at the beginning of the Bundesliga, he highlighted an image of little pride for the current champion of the tournament.
About the 23rd minute of the match, when the score was already 2-0 for Bayern, Thomas Müller had the opportunity to put the third. However, the German striker missed the opportunity and starred in a commented ‘blooper’.
Müller’s ‘blooper’
In an accurate counterattack, Gnabry gave the ball to Müller with the rival goalkeeper played.
At the moment of receiving the ball, the number 25 could not get a foot and ended up wasting the clear opportunity.
The action has been quite commented on social networks.
SPORTS
August 05, 2022, 02:15 PM
