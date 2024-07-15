Bernd Neuendorf (DFB President): “Thomas Müller is an exceptional footballer in every respect – an exemplary professional and a real guy. His achievements and his titles speak for themselves. With his goals and his wit, he played a key role in shaping one of the most successful periods in the history of our national team, crowned by the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil. I have always admired Thomas Müller’s footballing qualities. But also his down-to-earth character, his humor and his intelligence. Our team will miss Thomas Müller the player, and Thomas Müller the person at least as much.”

Julian Nagelsmann (national coach): “I am grateful that I was able to accompany Thomas for part of his career, with the national team and at FC Bayern. It was a pleasure to work with him. Thomas is a passionate professional who is just as passionate about football as he was on the first day. He not only enriched our European Championship team with his sporting qualities, but also as a leader, a role model, and a figure to identify with. I experienced Thomas as a very intelligent player – football-wise, emotionally and fundamentally. As much as I regret that he will no longer be with us, I have great hope that Thomas will continue to shape German football in the future – as a player for FC Bayern and in other roles in the future. We will miss him very much in the national team.”

Rudi Völler (DFB Sports Director): “Nobody is like Thomas Müller. His value for German football cannot be overestimated. Whether in all the years at FC Bayern or with the national team – with Thomas, every team has not only got a top striker but also a face, an exemplary character. His game is unorthodox, intuitive, unpredictable and that is precisely why it is successful. The way he led the way at the European Championship, the way he helped, supported and motivated the other players, was impressive. Thomas will continue at Bayern – we will miss him at the DFB.”

Herbert Hainer (President Bayern Munich): “Thomas Müller played for the German national team for over 14 years, he played an incredible 131 international matches and crowned himself world champion in 2014. The younger generation does not know the DFB team without Thomas Müller and I actually cannot imagine it without him. Nevertheless, the time has now come: with Thomas Müller’s retirement, one of the greats is taking off the DFB jersey for good. On behalf of all football fans, I would like to thank Thomas very much for his great performances and his style-defining manner in the national team. And as President of FC Bayern, I am delighted that Thomas will continue to play for our club.”

Bastian Schweinsteiger (2014 World Champion): “Together we were able to experience many great victories and bitter moments in the jersey with the eagle on our chest – with the highlight in 2014 in Brazil. Thank you for everything you have done for the German jersey. Germany can be proud of you! PS: Hopefully you will continue to be successful in the Bayern jersey for another season or two.”

Manuel Neuer (national goalkeeper): “Legend! Thank you for everything in the DFB team!”

Holger Badstuber (former national player): “Chapeau to your great career in the national jersey! Your passion, your fighting spirit and your tireless commitment have made you a true legend. It was an honour to share some of these moments with you.”

