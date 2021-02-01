Thomas Müller is anything but an off-the-peg football professional. At the FC Bayern he is self-grown, a figure of identification and “Radio Müller” who leads the colleagues on the square. In the large kicker-Interview, the 31-year-old spoke about the hunger for success, mentality, the strength of the record champions and his future.
Thomas Müller is addicted to success. With this attitude he is leading the way at FC Bayern. Under coach Hansi Flick, the FCB home grown is again the fixed point of the Bayern offensive and perhaps in the shape of his life.
He learned and developed over the years at the highest level. Players like van Bommel, Robben, Ribery, Lahm and Schweinsteiger showed him how to bring this greed for success to the field again and again – Müller explains in an interview with the kicker.
“That’s what drives me: You want to feel like you’re one of the best and better than everyone who took part in this competition. It’s not about this bowl or this trophy. You don’t care about this piece of metal. Because no sooner has it been won than it’s about who wins it in the coming year. ” A statement that ‘title collector’ Thomas Müller describes perfectly. Always further – according to Kahn’s motto, is the motto of the 2014 world champion.
But he doesn’t want to reduce his strength and that of Bayern just to mentality: “This will to win is certainly one of our strengths. But it takes a lot more to be at the top in the Bundesliga. If you want to be successful in this business , you have to be addicted to this particular challenge, “says Müller.
“I’ve been hungry for success all my life. Winning games and titles just feels good. To experience it again and again, I’m ready to work hard every day. But you mustn’t forget: You will come Not just right in football, you need the entire team. And we shouldn’t exaggerate the fact that only winners run around at FC Bayern and not elsewhere. That’s far too clumsy, “he continues.
“Technically, I’m more adept today and in any case a more complete footballer than I was then.”
– Thomas Müller, via kicker
What Bayern are currently doing is also the world-class axis with Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski: “In addition, we have the best goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski, the striker who scores a goal on average in every game Absolutely world class front and back. The center axis is very good, there are also hungry and talented players with that certain something, like Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané on the wings. Our framework is pretty stable. Many of our players are not like that for nothing long at FC Bayern. “
He himself has steadily developed over the years of his career. A logical consequence for Müller: “My game currently feels good. It is less prone to errors than it was ten years ago. Technically, I am more technically adept today and in any case a more complete footballer than I was then. But that should be the logical consequence if you’ve trained with the best at FC Bayern for twelve years. “
Self-doubts rarely arise, but there are. Mainly because Müller himself claims to be endowed with “healthy self-confidence”. Self-criticism is extremely important: “After bad games, the thoughts still come today: Can I still keep up? Why can’t I manage it? Years of experience help, after all, you have to move forward the next day. Especially as an offensive player this attitude is indispensable. It’s always about the next action with which you can possibly decide the game. “
How long he wants to decide games, Müller leaves open. Life as a professional footballer is sometimes tough, but it is still the best thing there is. “This adrenaline rush” is what makes football so attractive. And Müller will (want to) feel it for a few more years. What happens after that? Everything open, says Müller! Whereby one would inevitably get the idea with the 31-year-old that he’ll be on the sidelines later.
“As a professional, I have certainly seen more of the coaching job over the last 13 years than of the work at my desk. But I still have no idea how I want to shape my future – how close or far I want to be to football. There is everything open, “said Müller.