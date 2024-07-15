In diesem Fall funktionierte Müllers Kopf nicht so, dass er das Naheliegende tat, sich auf die Flanke von Toni Kroos und einen Abschluss zu fokussieren, sondern darin, den Umweg schon mitzudenken, nämlich, dass Bruno Alves die Flanke blocken würde. So wurde die Antizipation des Abprallers gewissermaßen der Assist zu Müllers Abschluss. „Das ist eigentlich so eine Art Beispiel für alle Experten, die sich über all die Jahre immer so die Frage gestellt haben, ‚wie macht er das eigentlich?‘“, sagte Müller und ließ die Antwort folgen: „Eine kleine Analyse-Software, die einfach schnell arbeitet. Vielleicht habe ich einen guten Chip oben drin.“

Müller hatte das Glück, einen der besten Chips auf dem Markt zu haben, einen, der Lauf- und Flugwege berechnete, die sich anderen entzogen. Vielleicht vor allem deshalb, weil das Interface zum Menschlichen, zur Intuition, so gut wie bei kaum einem anderen funktionierte. Es ist aber im Fußball manchmal so, dass auch der beste Chip nicht mehr wie gewünscht funktioniert. Weil die sonstige Hardware nicht mehr State-of-the-Art ist, oder weil die eigene Rechenleistung nicht mehr reicht, um dem State-of-the-Art der anderen zu genügen.

„Heute sage ich dem Bundesadler Servus“

Thomas Müller hat am Montag jedenfalls seinen Rücktritt aus der Nationalmannschaft bekanntgegeben, im Alter von 34 Jahren. Es war keine ganz große Überraschung mehr, er hatte schon am Abend nach dem Viertelfinal-Aus gegen Spanien von der Möglichkeit gesprochen, dass dies sein letztes Länderspiel gewesen sein könnte.

Müller announced his final decision in a video on Monday. “After 131 international matches and 45 goals, I say goodbye to the federal eagle today,” said the attacker in the clip, which shows him on his home field in Pähl: “When I was allowed to play my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I could never have dreamed of all this, great victories and bitter defeats.”

Müller went into his last tournament not as the former supercomputer, but as a “connector”, as Nagelsmann put it, a link between generations and characters. But he is apparently no longer needed in this role either. He was used in the first and last games of the European Championship, in the first probably as a tribute to the Munich crowd, as a “gimmick” substitution, as Nagelsmann would later call it, and in the last as someone who would once again cause chaos for Germany with method. And indeed, the course of the game did not seem averse to giving him, Nagelsmann and all of football Germany another Müller moment, but in the end it was not quite enough.

Mistaken for a ball boy by Maradona

When, on these days of the tenth anniversary, we look back at Germany’s greatest football success in half a century, the 2014 World Cup title, the focus is often on others, above all Mario Götze, the scorer of the winning goal in the final, who had previously only played a supporting role in the tournament. But if you ask who got the whole thing rolling, the answer has to be: Thomas Müller. With his three goals in the opening game against Portugal, and then again with another when the Germans had run into a self-blockade in the 2:2 draw with Ghana, and they needed a problem-solver and a chest-breaker in the final group game against Jürgen Klinsmann’s Team USA. And in the game of the century, the 7:1 win against Brazil, which marked its tenth anniversary on July 8, it was Müller who opened the door to madness with the 1:0 in the eleventh minute.

It always made him “very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together,” says Müller in the video, looking back on his career in the DFB jersey. It was unfortunate for the tournament teams that followed that Müller was never as effective as he was in that summer of 2014 and in the four years before that in South Africa, when he stormed forward with gusto at the age of 20 and became the (shared) top scorer of the tournament with five goals – wearing the great Gerd Müller’s number 13 on his shirt, after he had shown himself innocently surprised in the training camp that there would be fixed shirt numbers. The fact that you could never be sure of surprises and punchlines with Müller, even in conversation, was part of his special charm of naturalness, which made him one of the most likeable figures in the national jersey.