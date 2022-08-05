César Azpilicueta will not finally arrive at FC Barcelona because he has renewed with Chelsea for the next two seasons. This has led to a debate in the sports area of the culé team to see whether or not to bring in a right back in the remainder of the market.
Club manager Xavi Hernandez would like to bring in an experienced player with the ability to compete at the top level and one of the alternatives is Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier. The azulgranas already contacted in January to request a transfer of the player, but the German club did not let him leave.
Now everything would depend on the price of the operation since Barcelona does not want to pay too high an amount to carry out the operation. Barça plans to go for Meunier since there are many doubts about Dest. In fact, Barcelona had already decided to do without the American to make room for Azpilicueta.
The thought is now the same. The Belgian has the same characteristics as the Chelsea player. He is a powerful player, solvent and with experience in Champions League matches.
There is almost a month left for the German club to sign, but it will not be signed if the price is excessive. In fact, FC Barcelona has not been able to close Azpilicueta because Chelsea asked for a premium for the Osasuna youth squad, who only had one year left on his contract.
Barça will try alternatives and Meunier is a player that they like and fits into the Blaugrana plans. There are other options on the table and they will be valued, although it seems that one condition is to find a way out for Dest. Manchester United have been interested in him. There is also the option for Xavi to place Sergi Roberto on the side or the defenders Araújo and Koundé.
#Thomas #Meunier #Azpilicuetas #alternative #Barcelona
Leave a Reply