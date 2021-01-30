A group of republicans during the Spanish Civil War in Madrid. STF / AFP / Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images

All the great crimes of this world are committed in the name of interests, which have no scruples in their “actions.” This is what we are seeing right now in Spain. Who could play the role of opposing the demands of conscience to all those interests, which are still petty even though they put on a solemn mask, but the poet, the man of free judgment? He is the one who must raise his voice and protest against a method that places crime at the base of politics, violating all human feelings …