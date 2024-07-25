We cannot forget what happened in an urban park in Pescara just a month ago. The murder of Thomasthe sixteen-year-old from Rosciano killed on June 23 with 25 stab wounds in the garden in the city center, is at the center of the investigations of the competent authorities. New details and hypotheses are being examined by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Well, it seems that the attack aimed at taking the young man’s life was planned in advance. Contrary to what was initially thought, the crime did not occur during an argument following a chance meeting.

The two young people responsible for the murderous attack, Thomas’s two peers who were arrested, would have searched for and hit the victim. The hypothesis of the premeditation clearly emerges from the analysis of the six cell phones seized from the boys in the group. The in-depth assessment was carried out by consultant Fabio Biasini on behalf of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of L’Aquila.

Two photographs in particular support the theory that the attack was premeditated: a selfie by Thomas with the Pescara station in the background, not far from the place of the murder, and a photo from 2023 portraying Thomas together with his murderer, some time before, who however had denied knowing him.

According to the documents, Thomas was brutally stabbed for receiving 70 euros without handing over the money. drug,. The boy allegedly chose to use the money for a weekend with friends instead of supplying drugs to the youth.

The perpetrator of the murder allegedly tried to contact Thomas throughout the day on Saturday, June 22, but he consistently avoided the conversation by keeping his phone turned off. On Sunday, using a friend’s phone, Thomas posted on social media a photo with the Pescara station in the background. At that point, the sixteen-year-old suspect, left the house with a knife, with the precise intention of looking for him together with his friends, including the other peer who participated in the murder.

From the analysis of the smartphones it emerges that Thomas, after the weekend, wanted to return to community and was looking for ten euros to take a train to Vasto. His girlfriend was in the town, but after this stop the young man would then head to Campobasso. That train was supposed to leave at 6:00 p.m.; around 5:00 p.m., the boy found his killers in Pescara. His body would have been abandoned in the undergrowth of the park near the train station, where he was supposed to go to leave.

The killer and Thomas knew each other: it was found on the phone a video of the two boys on a scooter together, filmed in Pescara a year ago. There are many new things being investigated and increasingly horrifying details are emerging about the dynamics of the murder planning.

The investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila, Cristina Tettamanti, rejected the request for house arrest filed by the lawyers of one of the two sixteen-year-olds under investigation. The suspect therefore remains in the juvenile prison of Bari: according to the judge, “a cold determination” emerges in committing the murder. The lawyers affirm that the boy is at risk with regard to his mental health. The other sixteen-year-old arrested is currently in the juvenile institute of Rome.