In the words of the Prosecutor’s Office, the brutality and cruelty in the murder of Thomas Luciani are evident: the outcome of the autopsy and the intentions of the killers

The results of the autopsy on the body of Thomas Luciani, a 16 year old killed in Pescara by two of his peers, leaves no doubt as to the cause of death. On the victim’s body, the medical examiner found approximately 25 knife wounds which caused rapid and irreversible blood loss and consequently the death of the young man.

The exam, performed by Cristian D’Ovidio, which lasted 6 hours due to its complexity, revealed that the blows pierced both lungs, causing the boy’s death in a few moments. The investigating judge Roberto Ferrari of the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila, validated the arrest of the two 16-year-olds held responsible for the murder, underlining the gravity of the action and the lack of a valid motive:

“The circumstantial framework therefore highlights both the harmful impulse, that of causing suffering and killing a human being, as the determining cause of the action, to the point of almost integrating the futile motive, that is, the merely apparent and in reality non-existent motive, which conceals the ‘only true intent, which is to cause suffering and death.”

The investigations clearly reconstructed the dynamics of the event, confirming that Luciani’s death was caused voluntarily by a violent and senseless act. The prosecution points the finger above all at one of the young accused, declaring without hesitation:

“It clearly showed the full ability of the person concerned to complete the work without the contribution of others”

The images of cameras surveillance and the testimonies collected contributed to nailing the suspects. According to the documents of the judiciary, they acted with the utmost coldness and disregard of the enormity of the gesture committed. Even the purchase of drugs shortly after the murder, as confirmed by a selfies taken on a beach in Pescara, it highlights the coldness and contempt with which the boys acted.

The other teenagers interviewed agreed in stating that one of them firmly said that the action to be taken was necessary, almost a “form of respect“. One of the boys told investigators that the same person asked all the members of the group to remain silent. Like in a small but lawful gang of seasoned criminals.

A tragedy within a tragedy because both the victim and the executioners are minors and all are the litmus test of the society of the future.

