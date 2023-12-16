Straight

Six months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing a football match, Thomas Alun Lockyer suffered another heart attack while wearing his boots. The Welsh defender, captain of Luton, collapsed before an hour of play this Saturday, when his team faced Bournemouth in a direct duel for permanence in the Premier. After half an hour of anguish, with 11,000 shocked spectators cheering the lying player on incessantly with chants, the English league authorities suspended the match. The scoreboard indicated 1-1.

1 Neto, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo (Philip Billing, min. 45), Justin Kluivert, Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook and D. Solanke 1 Kaminskyi, Amari'i Bell, Teden Mengi, Lockyer, Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (Ruddock, min. 58), Alfie Doughty, Barkley, Issa Kabore, Townsend (Chiedozie Ogbene, min. 59), Jacob Brown and Elijah Adebayo Goals 0-1 min. 3: Elijah Adebayo. 1-1 min. 57: D. Solanke. Referee Simon Hooper Yellow cards Alfie Doughty (min. 12)

“Our medical team has confirmed that the captain of the Hatters [el apodo del Luton] “He suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, but he was already revived when they placed him on the stretcher,” said the club's official statement, published on the social network X. “He received treatment inside the stadium, for which we thank the Bournemoth medical team . “Tom was taken to hospital and we can assure our followers that he remains stable with his family by his side.”

Lockyer didn't want to quit football the first time it happened to him. He was convinced by the doctors, backed by permissive legislation that in the United Kingdom exonerates them from liability in the event of the patient's death. Unlike Italy or Spain, where the regulations point directly to doctors if they authorize the return to competition of an athlete who is diagnosed with serious cardiovascular problems, in England it is the footballer who assumes the legal consequences of the risk. which means competing with a cardiac pathology.

This legal peculiarity typical of the Nordic countries allowed the Dane Christian Eriksen to settle in the Premier after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a match at the Euro 2021 Championship. Inter Milan terminated his contract. But Eriksen, undergoing surgery and armed with a portable defibrillator, signed for Brentford and, later, for United. The cardiologist who coordinated his treatment, the British Sanjay Sharma, tutored his return to competition. Sharma himself was in charge of supervising Lockyer after his first collapse, during the final of the playoffs for the promotion between Luton and Coventry on May 27.

“I ended up watching the penalty shoot-out against Coventry from the hospital,” Lockyer recalled. “For two days I had a very bad time. But fortunately it didn't last long. I ended up in the hands of the same cardiologist who treated Eriksen and he cleared my doubts by telling me that he would play football again without problems.”

Lockyer underwent heart surgery to correct what the English media described as “atrial fibrillation.” But the intervention did not save him from the bad time he suffered at the old Dean Court stadium. It was the 59th minute when his team attacked and Lockyer fell on his face. Solanke and Semenyo, the Bournemouth forwards, were the first to help him, when they saw him collapse in front of them near the center circle. Robert Edwards, the Luton coach, ran onto the pitch along with the medics.

Minutes of great anguish ensued. The stretcher bearers removed the footballer and the match was suspended before the Luton and Bournemouth squads came out of the changing rooms to walk around the pitch applauding the fans. Robert Edwards made the rounds last, alone, crying his eyes out, and applauding the crowd while he repeated over and over again “thank you, thank you, thank you.”

