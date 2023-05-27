The last stage is missing, the uphill time trial of Monte Lussari, that fakir exercise conceived by Remo Macor and imagined by Enzo Cainero as a last gift for their land. Eighteen kilometers and six hundred meters to go (the catwalk in the great beauty of Rome counts only for selfies, toasts and last sighs) and we still don’t know who won this Giro. After nineteen stages, two days of rest, 3,176.6 kilometers travelled, and a thousand stories to tell, just 26 seconds separate the Welshman from Ineos from the Slovenian from Jumbo-Visma. With just over eighteen kilometres, of which seven and a half uphill (but what a uphill!), raise your hand who knows if it will be Geraint Thomas who will wear the pink jersey – the first of his long career – up to the Fori Imperiali, or if instead Primoz Roglic will be able to turn the uphill time trial of the penultimate day in his favor, the one that on the Planche des Belles Filles took away a Tour de France that seemed to have already been won. Or if – let’s put all the possibilities – Joao Almeida will have the ability to overthrow the Giro by recovering 59 seconds, many of which accumulated in the last two days.