A dream comes true for Thomas Hoppe: He becomes Schleswig-Holstein’s first deaf firefighter. The road to get there was tough.

Klein Offenseth-Sparrieshoop – The 51-year-old from the Pinneberg district has been deaf since childhood, and he cannot speak either. Last summer he finally dared to ask the local volunteer fire brigade whether he could join in and start training.

And his wish came true. In spite of Thomas Hoppe was accepted by his comrades after some hurdles, reports 24hamburg.de. They are at the 51-year-old's side during the day-to-day fire service, as is the interpreter Birte Stropahl.