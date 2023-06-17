A Colombian woman checks her passport in Florida (USA), in a file photograph. Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The specifications of the millionaire public tender to adjudicate the elaboration of passports in Colombia do not convince almost anyone. This is clear from the recent decision of Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva to suspend the tender in progress after the accusations of seven participating companies, which evidenced conditions in the call that would favor an old acquaintance: Thomas Greg & Sons (TGS), a Colombian consortium which since 2007 has managed to win, with hardly any rival, contracts as large as this year’s for a value of 599,651 million pesos (about 140 million dollars).

The company, despite its Anglo-Saxon name, has Colombian roots and a majority shareholding. For more than six decades it has been under the ownership of the Bautista family and has focused on the business of transporting valuables, private security and printing contracts for documents that require security, such as checks, stamps, electoral cards, identity cards or passports. . The good health of the consortium has led it to have a presence in a dozen countries, from India to Brazil. However, the brothers Camilo and Fernando, at the head of TGS, have been dragging a series of accusations since the 1980s and a brief stint in jail in 1983, after being accused of a notorious scam related to the export of fictitious coffee to the United States. States and fraudulent loans for more than 120 million dollars at the time (the brothers were released after admitting minor crimes and collaborating with the Prosecutor’s Office).

This time the alert comes from a dozen multinationals, among which is the German national printing company Veridos, or the French IN Groupe, with five centuries of contractual history with the high echelons of power in France. Among the conditions that have been indicated in the list of demands was the explicit priority for companies to have a production plant in Bogotá, a requirement that only TGS meets; or the 44 days provided by the Foreign Ministry to prepare the presentation with the samples, inks, 3 security chips and special papers required (in other countries the process usually takes between four and six months, according to statements by a spokesperson for the Colombian-Portuguese company Chain, in the newspaper The Colombian).

While waiting for the current contract between the Foreign Ministry and TGS to expire on August 31, several questions arise about the Government’s room for maneuver to balance the specifications. And it is that the relationship between Petro and the Bautista brothers, a former left-wing guerrilla and the heirs of a family of businessmen with a special attachment to polo, could not be more sharp. “Thomas Greg & Son’s puts the presidents of Colombia,” Petro defiantly said during the 2019 regional electoral campaign. A year earlier, he denounced fraud against him in the presidential elections. However, he never produced proof and later dropped the matter.

The Bautistas, for their part, have woven a close relationship with the Colombian establishment. The current mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, denounced in 2016, as a senator of the independent Green Alliance party, that since the arrival of Juan Manuel Santos to the presidency in 2010, the business of the Bautistas was spurred exponentially. The then congresswoman provided evidence to show that the contracting model with the Registry favored the family conglomerate, in which the president and Nobel Peace Prize winner collaborated: he was a member of its board of directors until 2006, when he took over as Defense Minister. The amount of contracts with TGS went, according to López, from 88 billion in other four-year periods to 690 billion with the Santos administration through “hand-delivered, rigged documents.”

If suspicions and accusations rained down from the left and the political center, the radical right has not been left behind. In May of last year, in the middle of the final stretch of the presidential campaign, the uribista and far-right senator María Fernanda Cabal denounced on her Twitter account the existence of a tangle of relations between the opaque Costa Rican firm that audited the results of the presidential elections and the firm Thomas Processing & Systems, a subsidiary of TGS. “The DISPROEL consortium (a temporary union under the tutelage of the Bautista Palacios), for more than fifteen years, has been earning millionaire electoral businesses in Colombia, since apparently they are the only ones that meet the exorbitant requirements that the National Registry Office requests ”, reads the account of the parliamentarian by the opposition Centro Democrático. Indeed, TGS has handled electoral logistics contracts since 2010 – regardless of whether left, center and right candidates have emerged triumphant.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The current situation is difficult. There are fears on various fronts about the possibility of a new bottleneck in the process of obtaining a passport. The slowdown in the bidding could revive the crisis that the country went through during the pandemic, when obtaining a passport, a process that had improved to be agile and organized, was on the verge of collapse. The Bautista family, for its part, does not grant interviews to find out their positions. On the Internet there is only a chat with Camilo, CFO of the multinational. The businessman tells in the YouTube video his love story with polo and horse breeding, known as the sport of kings. To the question of how he has put together his polo team, baptized Las Monjitas, he answers: “I think you have to count on some luck. But things don’t happen on their own.”

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.