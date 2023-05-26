Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Tina Turner has passed away, the world is in mourning. TV presenter Thomas Gottschalk remembers shared moments with the music icon.

Munich – Thomas Gottschalk has met many world stars in his career. After unexpected death of rock legend Tina Turner is clear: the musician was one of the very special people that the TV presenter was able to get to know on his way. On Instagram he speaks up and uses pictures to remind of the moments that Turner and Gottschalk shared. In interviews, he also repeatedly felt into the emotional world of the singer. What connects Gottschalk and Turner?

“Was a power woman”: Gottschalk remembers Tina Turner and shared moments on Instagram

Gottschalk writes on Instagram: “She was a powerful woman. One of the first and one of the last! One of her songs was called: ‘I might have been Queen’. For me, that was it!” Six images are reminiscent of joint TV appearances by Turner and Gottschalk. The first picture shows an excerpt from the TV show “Disco, Disco, Disco” in the summer of 1979. This is followed by two pictures from the show “Na sowas!” moderated by Gottschalk and two pictures from “Wetten, dass..?”. The series concludes with a picture of the two at the Ein Herz für Kinder fundraiser.

The photos show that Gottschalk and Turner – at least on stage – had a harmonious relationship. Whether dancing together, laughing, hugging or even kissing, Gottschalk presents many beautiful moments with the rock legend. But the two are said to have gotten along well behind the scenes.

Gottschalk on Tina Turner: “I had an incredible joie de vivre”

The TV presenter explained to SW3: “She had an incredible joie de vivre, so she was actually always in a good mood. You see a lot of artists in this job who collapse when the cameras are gone, and Tina Turner wasn’t one of them.” However, there was a very special moment between the two on stage: “She liked to dance. She also got me on ‘Wetten, dass..?’ asked to dance” – something that very few people can say about themselves.

But he also talks about the difficult times that Turner had to deal with: “She was also burdened with a past that would probably have thrown other women off track. But not Tina Turner.” In the television show “Na sowas!” in 1986 was one of the moments when he welcomed Turner, who gave her farewell concert in Munich in 2009, as a guest. At that time he also asked into Turner’s emotional world.

‘Never Quit’: Concert with the Rolling Stones as a turning point in Turner’s life

“Was there a moment when you said it’s over now, I don’t believe in myself anymore?” asked Gottschalk, also alluding to the musician’s career break at the time. She replied at the time: “No, I never really stopped, I was working all the time” and explained “I just wanted to keep going”. As a turning point from her hiatus, she explained that she played a concert with the Rolling Stones. She explains: “And then I said, yes, that’s the right direction, that’s what I want to do and then I started my comeback.”