Thomas Geisel: A Sun King for Sahra Wagenknecht

The former mayor of Düsseldorf Geisel is tired of the SPD after 40 years. Now he is changing parties. A social democrat jokes, probably out of boredom.

Back then, still an SPD face: Thomas Geisel on June 15, 2014 in front of the town hall in Düsseldorf Image: dpa

Nand it should happen quickly. This Monday, Sahra Wagenknecht will announce the founding of a party. She founded the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” in October, and the founding party conference is scheduled to take place on January 27th. Up to 400 members should take part. Time is of the essence because the party wants to take part in the European elections in June. To do this, candidates must be found and put forward. The new party also wants to take part in the elections in September in the eastern German states. At the press conference in Berlin, Wagenknecht can present two self-confident candidates who want to be at the forefront of the European elections: Fabio de Masi and Thomas Geisel.

De Masi already sat in the European Parliament for three years, then in the Bundestag from 2017 to 2021. In 2022 he left the left. He wrote at the time that he “no longer wanted to be held responsible for the blatant failure of the key players in this party.” Wagenknecht herself is said to have attached great importance to de Masi running for her party.