Prominent international writer and author, Thomas Friedman, affirmed that the world will witness unprecedented geopolitical and economic changes during the current year, driven by a set of developments and impacts left by the events and developments of the past year in particular, and the few years that preceded it in general, stressing that the UAE is one of the most prepared Arab countries. And ready for this next big development. Friedman stressed, during an interactive “remote” dialogue session entitled “The Global Geopolitical Landscape 2021”, as part of the fiftieth retreat, which concluded yesterday, that “the world is on its way to a third revolution in human history led by advanced technology.”

This came during the author’s speech, who won prestigious international awards, including the Pulitzer Prize, about the country’s future development trends and paths during the next stage, and ways to achieve its goals, up to the centenary of its founding in 2071.

The global writer and thinker dealt with the state of the world during the past year, and the consequences it produced on the global scene during the current year and the next period, and touched upon ways to confront the challenges that it poses, and address the future and role of technology in the next phase.

Friedman said that the world is on the threshold of a defining historical moment, and a new leap in the march of humanity, which requires countries to develop their tools and the way they adopt advanced technology in devising solutions to expected challenges, building a comprehensive understanding of the qualitative value enjoyed by each country and building on it, and developing future legislation that is designed Through field interaction with community members.

The international writer affirmed that the UAE is one of the Arab countries most prepared and ready for this next great development, as a result of its adoption of proactive visions and directions based on scientific and realistic foresight for the future, and its active participation in creating solutions to challenges, praising the state’s vision that represents an inspiring model and success story for the countries of the region.

– “The UAE is a pioneer in developing its tools and the way it adopts advanced technology in creating solutions to challenges.”





