Thomas Fabbiano: “Sinner similar to Djokovic, he can win a couple of Slams in the next two years”

“The Italian tennis movement that won the Davis Cup just a few months ago? And of 'substance', at the moment I think we are among the top-3 in the world. There is quantity and very high quality. Sinner is one of the best 5 on the circuit, then Musetti, Sonego, Arnaldi are in the top 50. Without forgetting Cobolli and Zeppieri who are around 100 in the ATP ranking.”, he explains to Affaritaliani.it. Thomas Fabbiano, former number 70 in the ATP rankings (reaching the third round in his career both at Wimbledon twice, and at the US Open and Roland Garros) and today at the beginning of a new career as a coach.



What is Jannik Sinner missing to become world number one? “We still have to give him some time. It's not that he's missing something, he's already taking it.”in balls'the best in the world. He just has to find his 'small fortunes' in the 7 matches needed to complete the work of a Slam. He already has a lot of weapons, potential… in the next two years with 8 Majors to play, I think he can take one or two home”, said the 34-year-old from Puglia on the occasion of the Italian launch of the new Le Coq Sportif collection at the Aspria Harbor Club in Milan.

You who met him on the courts when he was a promising tennis player, but still very young, what memories do you have of that Sinner?

“Already very mature and clear in analyzing things. He accepted playing some matches badly, but finding the key and the solutions to be better than that opponent that day. He didn't worry too much in his head if something went wrong, but he was more about the solution, about finding a way to put on track that he likes the game or that type of thing he was trying to do. He has always been older, more mature than his age. Jannik has the stigmata of a great champion, those who own Federer, Nadal and Djokovic”

Have you ever given him any advice?

“No advice. We played against him in 2019 when he was a kid, on the grass of the Hertogenbosch tournament before Wimbledon. Jannik won. He already had the mentality of a champion. I didn't give him advice, even though I was older, but he was already ready, with clear ideas about what to do”

If you had to compare Jannik Sinner to a great player on the circuit who would you compare him to?

“Definitely to Djokovic. The physical part is quite similar. Then Jannik knows how to be cold in many moments of the match, he thinks like number 1 as he does and has been Nole for a long time. He has a desire to keep up that only super champions have”

Matteo Arnaldi played second fiddle in the Davis Cup finals won by Italy last autumn in Malaga…

“He's a hard worker, that's what he does a lot. He's hungry and ambitious to win important matches, go high, improve himself. He's very genuine. He has great talent, the desire to grow in every training session. It's not an easy thing to be found in today's kids, they often give up at the first difficulty. Talent can not only be seen in the excellent technique, but also being able to adapt to all situations is a great skill”

Lorenzo Musetti, speaking of talent, has an excellent arm. What must he do to overcome that step that separates him from the top 10 in the world?

“We are talking about kids around 21 years old, there are those who reach full maturity around 25. He still has a lot of time ahead of him. He is the one who has the most weapons, but he still has to find a balance on when to make choices and use certain shots. Now he knows how to do everything and – like Federer at the beginning – he needs a few more years to make the right choices on the court. In tennis matches, finding the right option is often not the easiest thing to do to complete your journey”

In this Australian Open, the Italians discovered the 22-year-old Giulio Zeppieri who passed the qualifications and the first round, surrendering to Cameron Norrie after a 5-set battle. Can you aim for the top 20 in the world in perspective?

“The weapons are there. It's difficult to make a ranking for young people, if not for Sinner who already a few years ago saw him as a project for number 1 and not for… 'first something'. For all the Italian guys who are knocking on the doors of the top 50 I don't see the impossibility of doing so. Then, pushing further forward also lies in the small fortunes of the journey: injuries, small slip-ups that can happen at any moment”

