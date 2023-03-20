Withdrawal at the end of 2023? Maybe not. Maybe Geraint Thomas can continue to stay in the group even further, renewing with Ineos-Grenadiers: this is what he has been able to rebuild the Gazzetta in the last few days. The Welshman, born in 1986, is in the race this Monday at the Volta Catalunya (he’s back after the Down Under in January, then he had physical problems), a real luxury preview of the Giro d’Italia which he too has set in his sights . There will be Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, Joao Almeida and Giulio Ciccone (and also the returning Bernal)… In May Thomas will be the leader of the British squadron at the Giro d’Italia and if misfortune does not persecute him, he will be one of the most accredited for the final squad: in his palmares the 2018 Tour and also in the 2022 edition of the Boucle he was at a very high level, finishing third. It seemed that this was to be his last season, but recently the possibility of renewing for one or two more years with Ineos-Grenadiers, the team of which he is now a symbol, has been making its way since he was born. , ie in 2010 under the banner of Sky.